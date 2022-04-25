State senator from Glen Carbon nominated as U.S. attorney for southern Illinois

An Illinois state senator from Glen Carbon has been nominated by President Joe Biden to take over as the United State's Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.

Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, was nominated Friday for the post. She was among five nominees for U.S. attorney posts across the nation and three nominees to serve as U.S. Marshals, including one for southern Illinois.

David C. Davis, a task force officer with the Illinois State Police since 2017, has been chosen as Biden's nominee for U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Illinois.

Both Crowe and Davis must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Crowe, a former assistant state's attorney in Madison County, has been a state senator since 2019. She was up for reelection in November. She was previously an associate at three law firms, earning her law degree from St. Louis University in 2000. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 1996.

If confirmed, Crowe would replace U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft, who was appointed to the job in 2018.

Prior to joining the Illinois State Police, Davis worked for the U.S. Marshals Service. He held various roles there starting in 2005. Davis received his bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 1985, and a master's degree from Webster University in 2018.

Davis would replace Bradley Maxwell, who was nominated in 2018 as the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Illinois.