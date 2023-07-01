ST. LOUIS — Storms swept through the southern part of the metro area Friday evening, downing trees and causing power outages in some areas.

Ameren Missouri was reporting 7,100 power outages as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with a couple hundred outages concentrated in south St. Louis County and Jefferson County.

Ameren Illinois reported a few hundred outages in the Metro East, ranging from East St. Louis south to Columbia, Ill. Ameren Illinois said 93,000 customers were without power across its entire Illinois service area, which covers much of the state outside of Chicago.

“Columbia, Illinois got hit pretty hard," said Jon Carney, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's regional office in Weldon Spring. "A lot of trees down over there.”

Severe thunderstorms could return to the St. Louis area by late afternoon and remain a threat until 8 p.m. or so, Carney said. Damaging winds pose the greatest danger, with gusts potentially reaching as high as 70 miles per hour this evening. Large hail could also develop, and there's a small tornado risk.

Rain and scattered storms should continue into mid week, Carney said, with scattered rain and thunderstorms possible on the Independence Day holiday Tuesday.

On the bright side, Carney said the rain has been "very much beneficial" to a region experiencing in drought conditions following a very dry June.