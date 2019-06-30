Subscribe for 99¢
A view of Interstate 255 from the Forest Boulevard overpass, while police still had the highway shut down as they searched for a man who fired shots at them. Photo by Jack Suntrup, jsuntrup@post-dispatch.com

A man arrested Sunday after he shot at Illinois troopers on Interstate 255 near Collinsville and ran off into the woods is a suspect in a homicide in East St. Louis, according to Illinois State Police.

Neither the man or the state troopers were wounded in the incident early Sunday, police said. Police closed I-255 both directions north of the Interstate 64 intersection for hours as they searched for the man, who was arrested just before 11 a.m. less than a mile away. 

The suspected gunman matched the description of a suspect in a homicide early Sunday in East St. Louis near 83rd and State streets, said Trooper Josh Korando, a state police spokesman. He did not have more details. 

The man shot at state troopers responding about 6 a.m. to a report of a man walking in the I-255 median north of the I-64 intersection, Korando said.

The troopers had noticed the man matched the description of a person "possibly involved in a homicide earlier in the morning," Korando said. The man was not in a car, and "opened fire on them as they pulled up," he said. 

One trooper returned fire, Korando said. The man ran into a wooded area west of I-255, and police shut down I-255 as they searched for him. 

Police took the man into custody just before 11 a.m. near Forest Boulevard, less than a mile north of I-255, Korando said. Police found a gun at the scene. 

I-255 remained closed after the man's arrest as police investigators continued to look through the area, Korando said. The lanes were reopened by 3 p.m. 

Police did not release more details Sunday. 

