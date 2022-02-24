Take it slow in the snow: Wintry mix expected for St. Louis region through the day

UPDATED at 6:15 a.m. Thursday with latest on forecast, roads

ST. LOUIS — Officials warned residents in the St. Louis area to watch the roads Thursday as another wintry storm system brings sleet and snow to the region.

Roads were slick in spots Thursday morning as a drizzle continued to fall. At the start of morning rush hour, some cars were spinning off highways, particularly Highway 40 (Interstate 64). No injuries were reported.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said main roads might just appear to be wet but can be icy.

Bob Becker, St. Louis district maintenance engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said freezing rain fell off and on all night Wednesday into Thursday as road crews worked.

"You can't drive normal speeds," Becker warned motorists.

Road crews headed out around noon Wednesday to treat the roads and worked around the clock during the storm, officials said. Their counterparts in Illinois also worked through the evening and overnight hours.

"We've got a storm coming on later this morning," Becker said at a briefing early Thursday. "We'll be fighting this all day and into the evening."

A trouble spot for motorists Thursday was a water main break on South Lindbergh Boulevard, south of Interstate 55, as temperatures hovered in the low 20s. The high Thursday is expected to be 30 degrees around 4 p.m.

Illinois road officials around sunrise Thursday said interstates were in good shape although motorists should expect icy spots as another "mixed bag" of precipitation was looming.

Snow and sleet started falling Wednesday evening during rush hour, and by 7 p.m. Wednesday the Missouri Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed that area highways partially covered.

The storm hit a lull overnight Wednesday and is expected to start back up Thursday morning with the worst of a wintry mix predicted to arrive in the immediate St. Louis area around 10 a.m., said Lydia Jaja, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

After another slowdown midday on Thursday, the system could fire back up in the late afternoon and stop around 8 p.m..

In all, Jaja said the St. Louis area could get up to half an inch of sleet and some additional snow.

Thursday’s storm is the third such system to pass through the St. Louis area in February. Early in the month, between 6 and 10 inches of snow fell in the area during a two-day period.

Staff writer Kim Bell contributed to this report.

