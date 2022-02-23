Take it slow in the snow: Wintry mix expected for St. Louis region through Thursday

ST. LOUIS — Officials warned residents in the St. Louis area to watch the roads Thursday as another wintry storm system brings sleet and snow to the region.

Snow and sleet started falling Wednesday evening during rush hour, and by 7 p.m., the Missouri Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed that area highways were partially covered.

The storm was expected to hit a lull overnight, then start back up Thursday morning with the worst of a wintry mix predicted to arrive in the immediate St. Louis area around 10 a.m., said Lydia Jaja, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

After another slowdown midday, the system could fire back up in the late afternoon and stop around 8 p.m.

In all, Jaja said the St. Louis area could get up to half an inch of sleet and some additional snow.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews headed out around noon Wednesday to treat the roads and planned to work around the clock during the storm, officials said Wednesday. Their counterparts in Illinois also were preparing to work through the evening and overnight hours.

“Road conditions could change quickly,” St. Louis district maintenance engineer Bob Becker said in a news release. “Please slow down and give yourself extra time to travel.”

Thursday’s storm is the third such system to pass through the St. Louis area in February. Early in the month, between 6 and 10 inches of snow fell in the area during a two-day period.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.