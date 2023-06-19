SAUGET — Soon, the Statue of Liberty will be lifting her lamp beside the golden door of Sauget.

Well, maybe not the Statue of Liberty. But certainly a Statue of Liberty.

And it came from New York, too. Beginning in 1902, the statue was a familiar sight atop the roof of the Liberty Storage & Warehouse Company in the city's Upper West Side.

Standing a few inches over 30 feet tall, and placed on a base of about 25 feet, the statue is informally known as Little Liberty. (The real thing, in New York Harbor, is 305 feet high.) But Little Liberty became so beloved to New Yorkers and visitors that when the building was converted to condos in 2003, the statue was donated to the Brooklyn Art Museum.

It was placed in the museum's sculpture garden in 2005. Last month, the museum shipped it to the National Building Arts Center in Sauget for repairs and a permanent home.

The National Building Arts Center is a nonprofit organization devoted to promoting knowledge and understanding of architectural artifacts, said Michael Allen, president of the board and executive director.

The center is home to an extensive research library of books, magazines, architectural drawings and even blueprints. "Every question you could have about architecture can be answered in this room," Allen said.

The center is also home to what he called the largest collection of architectural artifacts in the United States. Scattered over its 12½ acres — much of which is still unused — are hundreds of thousands of architectural relics from the past: ornamental bricks, terra cotta details, iron fronts of buildings, floor tiles and even sewer pipes.

And now, it has a 30-foot replica of the Statue of Liberty.

When it is restored the statue will be placed on a new base and will stand tall and proud, facing the Mississippi River and the city of St. Louis. Allen said it will be visible from the Gateway Arch and, he hopes, the Poplar Street Bridge.

The restoration work it needs is extensive, but not serious. The bottom of the statue requires structural repair, the inside of the statue (which includes a spiral staircase) is dotted with rust, and here and there on the outside are small signs of deterioration.

The color has faded, too, so the statue will be given a new coat of paint in the original color, as determined by an analysis of paint chips.

"The good thing is it's really easy to work with — sheet metal and steel," Allen said.

"The bad news is any order of metal is hard to get these days. The supply chain is crazy."

Little Liberty's 970-mile journey — on a flatbed truck — from Brooklyn to Sauget actually began in 2017. Larry Giles, who founded the center and was its driving force for decades, conceived of the idea then and convinced the Brooklyn Art Museum to agree to it, Allen said.

"The pandemic changed everything, because the cost of shipping doubled," Allen said.

Eventually, one of the center's board members, Ralph Shive, stepped in and paid for the transportation. But Giles had died by then, of leukemia, in 2021.

Giles' spirit is everywhere at the center. He bought the site, formerly the location of the Sterling Steel Casting Co., and began collecting artifacts by the thousands.

Allen took over after Giles' death, and his vision is to turn the site into a working museum. But that dream is perhaps 15 or 20 years away, he said. For now, the center is content to lend out some of its artifacts for exhibitions in other museums, including the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, the Missouri History Museum and the World Chess Hall of Fame.

Before a museum can be established, they first have to know what they have. Allen said they still need to catalog what is inside the thousands of crates that are stacked up, several rows deep, throughout many of their buildings.

For now, the research library is open by appointment only, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The collections are open for a guided tour at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month. Tickets are required for the tour.

You can't miss the site. It's the one with the Statue of Liberty in front.