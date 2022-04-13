Threat of severe weather dissipates through St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — While the St. Louis region braced itself Wednesday for heavy storms and possible tornadoes, moderate morning thunderstorms wiped out the energy needed for larger storms to develop later in the day.

In light of severe weather forecasts, including possible tornadoes, schools either canceled classes for the day or released students early to get home before the worst of the weather hit.

National Weather Service forecaster Lydia Jaja told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch they expected to see severe weather like hail and tornadoes because of atmospheric instability created when storms are followed by sunny, clear skies.

"And, as you probably know, it was not sunny at all today," she said. "So that, as well as morning thunderstorms, kind of stabilized the atmosphere or at the very least didn't allow it to destabilize like we expected. So there wasn't any [instability] left for afternoon thunderstorms to turn into big, strong storms like we thought they were going to produce."

Jaja noted they received reports of hail in Audrain County, which is just northeast of Columbia.

Forecasters had expected rain and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, with the possibility of hail and winds as high as 32 mph. In a shift from previous forecasts, the hardest hit areas were expected to be southeastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon the office acknowledged the frustration everyone feels, including them, when a forecast isn't accurate and said they will take a "critical look at what went wrong."

"We know that a lot of people take our forecast very, very seriously and it's disappointing for them when they hear one thing and then see something else happen," Jaja said. "So we're definitely going to be taking a look at what we can do differently to forecast next time and what we can do differently to approach our messaging leading up to the [storm]."

Jaja said flash flooding was still a potential risk throughout the area and people should be “weather aware” by keeping an eye on their phones for severe weather alerts.

As for the rest of the week, she said Wednesday's storms bring with them cooler temperatures in the sixties on Thursday and Friday, and after that temperatures will fall into the fifties with a chance of rain on Easter Sunday.

