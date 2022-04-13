Threat of worst weather shifts; St. Louis region braces for heavy rain, damaging winds

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region braced itself Wednesday for heavy rains, hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes as rain began to fall mid morning.

Forecasters expected rain and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, with the possibility of hail and winds as high as 32 mph. In a shift from previous forecasts, the hardest hit areas were expected to be southeastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois.

Tornadoes may occur in some areas of the region, but National Weather Service forecaster Lydia Jaja said the morning's cloud cover and existing thunderstorms were hampering the possibility for extremely strong storms.

However, Jaja noted there is still a severe weather watch in place and people should pay attention throughout the day.

She said people should be “weather aware” by keeping an eye on their phones for severe weather alerts, according to Lydia Jaja with the National Weather Service.

“It shouldn’t rain for an exceptionally long amount of time, but there is a potential for flash flooding as rain kind of builds back behind itself,” Jaja said.

Jaja said this rain and flash flooding will most likely occur in the afternoon when children are being released from school and people are out on lunch breaks.

A total of less than two inches of rain was expected.

Jaja said people should look out for warm temperatures and high humidity paired with clear skies, as these are the conditions conducive to a tornado forming.

Cardinals-Royals game postponed, will be made up May 2 Wainwright is in line now to start first game of four-game series in Milwaukee on Thursday

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.