ILLINOIS — A tractor-trailer driver has been charged in a four-car crash on Interstate 70 near Effingham Saturday that killed three people from Wildwood and injured three others.
Asllan Pino, 59, of Chesterfield, Michigan, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a traffic crash, according to Illinois State Police. Pino was driving a white tractor-trailer eastbound in a construction zone on I-70 when he struck the back of a black GMC Yukon driven by Virginia E. Abrams, 59, of Wildwood, police said.
Abrams was killed in the crash along with two of her passengers, Matthew Murphy, 63, and Marleen Murphy, 61, also of Wildwood. Two other passengers in the Yukon were injured and taken to hospitals.
Investigators shut down a portion of the highway in both directions for more than six hours after the 11 a.m. crash.
The tractor-trailer pushed the Yukon into a semi-trailer being towed by a black tractor-trailer, police said. The tractor-trailer driven by Pino then struck the concrete center dividing wall before it came to a rest between the wall and the black tractor-trailer. Pino's condition was not available. A passenger in Pino's tractor-trailer was taken to a hospital with injuries. The driver of the black tractor-trailer was not injured.
Police said a fourth vehicle, likely a truck or tractor-trailer, was struck by the black tractor-trailer, but it was not damaged and the driver left the scene.
Illinois police are investigating the crash.