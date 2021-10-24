Tornado leaves path of destruction through St. Mary, Missouri and Chester, Illinois

COFFMAN, Mo. — A large, potentially deadly tornado was spotted over Coffman, Missouri, Sunday night, the National Weather Service reported.

The tornado touched down around 8:30 p.m. and traveled through St. Mary in Ste. Genevieve County and Chester in Randolph County, Illinois.

Affected areas also included Felix Valle House State Park, the weather service reported.

Ameren on Sunday reported 36,600 customers without power in Illinois and 2,200 across Missouri, mostly due to the widespread storms.

Check back for updates on this developing story.