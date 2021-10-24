 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tornado leaves path of destruction through St. Mary, Missouri and Chester, Illinois
0 comments
top story

Tornado leaves path of destruction through St. Mary, Missouri and Chester, Illinois

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COFFMAN, Mo. — A large, potentially deadly tornado was spotted over Coffman, Missouri, Sunday night, the National Weather Service reported.

The tornado touched down around 8:30 p.m. and traveled through St. Mary in Ste. Genevieve County and Chester in Randolph County, Illinois.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Affected areas also included Felix Valle House State Park, the weather service reported.

Ameren on Sunday reported 36,600 customers without power in Illinois and 2,200 across Missouri, mostly due to the widespread storms.

Check back for updates on this developing story.  

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Regional marching bands compete at Bands of America Championship

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News