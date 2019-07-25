ST. CLAIR COUNTY • Two were flown by medical helicopter from a crash on Illinois Route 159 in Metro East Thursday morning that officials say would shut down the highway for at least an hour.
Illinois State Police were called to the head-on crash on the highway between Belleville and Smithton about 9:30 a.m. at Route 159 and Schlueter Germain Road.
Two people were air-lifted from the crash with life-threatening injuries, said Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando.
The highway was expected to be closed to traffic both ways for at least an hour, Korando said.