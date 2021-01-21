 Skip to main content
Two Metro East congressmen condemn pipeline permit revocation
Two Metro East congressmen condemn pipeline permit revocation

Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his officials have been in frequent contact with President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration making the case for a long disputed oil pipeline that reports say Biden will cancel on his first day in office. (Chris Machian /Omaha World-Herald via AP)

 Chris Machian

ST. LOUIS — Two Metro East congressmen, U.S. Reps. Mike Bost and Rodney Davis, are urging President Joe Biden to reconsider his revocation of the permit for the long-disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline.

The 1,700-mile pipeline was planned to carry roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma.

In a joint statement on Thursday, Bost and Davis accused Biden of opting to “fulfill a campaign promise to left-wing environmental activists instead of supporting the American labor community and energy workers in a struggling economy.”

“Pipelines are a safe and efficient way to transport energy, and they create good-paying jobs for communities we represent at refineries like those in Wood River," they said.

Bost represents Illinois’ 12th Congressional District; Davis, the 13th Congressional District. Their criticism mirrors that of other Republican lawmakers who have sharply criticized Biden for stopping the project.

The $3.8 billion pipeline crosses beneath the Missouri River, just north of the Standing Rock Sioux reservation.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe sent Biden a letter this week requesting that he instruct the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to stop the pipeline from operating.

The Sioux are among American Indian tribes, or First Nations, who have pressed the U.S. federal government to block Keystone XL as well as the Dakota Access Pipeline, which runs from the Bakken formation in North Dakota through South Dakota and Iowa to an oil terminal near Patoka, Illinois.

