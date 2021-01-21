Two Metro East congressmen condemn pipeline permit revocation

ST. LOUIS — Two Metro East congressmen, U.S. Reps. Mike Bost and Rodney Davis, are urging President Joe Biden to reconsider his revocation of the permit for the long-disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline.

The 1,700-mile pipeline was planned to carry roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma.

In a joint statement on Thursday, Bost and Davis accused Biden of opting to “fulfill a campaign promise to left-wing environmental activists instead of supporting the American labor community and energy workers in a struggling economy.”

“Pipelines are a safe and efficient way to transport energy, and they create good-paying jobs for communities we represent at refineries like those in Wood River," they said.

Bost represents Illinois’ 12th Congressional District; Davis, the 13th Congressional District. Their criticism mirrors that of other Republican lawmakers who have sharply criticized Biden for stopping the project.

The $3.8 billion pipeline crosses beneath the Missouri River, just north of the Standing Rock Sioux reservation.