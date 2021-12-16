Two vigils planned to honor Amazon warehouse tornado victims

EDWARDSVILLE — A pair of vigils are planned for Friday in Edwardsville to honor the six people who died last week when a powerful tornado ripped through an Amazon warehouse.

At 10 a.m. on Governors' Plaza, 333 South Main Street, city officials will host a ceremony in remembrance of the victims. The location is outside the city's public safety building; in the event of inclement weather, it will be moved indoors.

A second vigil is planned for 6 p.m. Friday at 3077 Gateway Commerce Center Drive South in Edwardsville, which is the location of the partially destroyed warehouse.

The candlelight vigil's listed organizers include several workers rights advocacy groups, including Missouri Workers Center and Warehouse Workers for Justice.

Both events are open to the public.

The Amazon facility on the outskirts of town took a direct hit from a powerful EF3 tornado about 8:30 p.m. last Friday. The tornado triggered the collapse of a 40-foot-high wall about the length of a football field, which brought a portion of the roof down as well, and then traveled northeast into Edwardsville, damaging homes and buildings.