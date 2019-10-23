EAST ST. LOUIS — Westbound motorists who use the Poplar Street Bridge should brace for extensive delays during the morning rush hour.
Beginning this weekend, crews will close the two right lanes of I-55/64 approaching the bridge, just west of the 3rd Street exit, the Illinois Department of Transportation said Wednesday.
Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, and the closure will last about two months.
Marked detour routes will be in place for traffic accessing southbound Tudor/Piggott and southbound IL Route 3. The Main Street entrance ramp from East St. Louis to westbound I-55/64 will also be closed.
These closures are necessary to perform critical repairs to the badly deteriorated joints and wearing surfaces of the bridges in this area, IDOT said.
Motorists are urged to use alternative routes, including the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.
The contractor on this project is Keeley & Sons Inc., of East St. Louis, Illinois.