Up to 6 inches of snow in St. Louis expected to accompany biting wind chills

ST. LOUIS — Face-numbing cold on Sunday will be accompanied by snow showers that continue into Monday, the National Weather Service said. All told, between 3 and 6 inches could fall in the St. Louis area, with higher accumulations to the south.
The snow should start early Sunday evening, with another round falling Monday morning into the afternoon. The Presidents Day commute could be messy, but most schools and some businesses already have the day off.
The region is under winter weather and wind chill advisories until Monday at 6 p.m. Monday's high is expected to climb to 7 degrees, just a notch above the expected overnight low of 2. Wind chills could dip to 25 below.
If you go outside, the weather service advises dressing in layers and covering exposed skin to prevent hypothermia or frostbite. Pets should be brought inside.
The extended cold snap has gripped the region for more than a week. Relief won't likely come until Saturday, the first day with a predicted high above freezing since Feb. 5.
Updated at 11:30 a.m. Sunday