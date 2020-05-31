Vehicle emissions testing in Illinois resumes June 1
0 comments

Vehicle emissions testing in Illinois resumes June 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Tailpipe emissions test

Tailpipe emissions test. (123rf.com)

 Sylvain Robin

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.  — Vehicle emissions testing, on hold because of stay-at-home orders issued during the coronavirus pandemic, will resume Monday, state officials said.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency said that with a new phase of the state's COVID-19 recovery plan in place, all emissions testing stations will be open except for those in Waukegan and Markham. Those two sites have become COVID-19 testing drive-thru sites.

Safety precautions are in place. To reduce traffic volume and wait times, EPA said that motorists with vehicle registration expiration dates of March or earlier should visit a station during June. Those with later expiration dates should wait. EPA has granted a grace period of at least 90 days from the expiration date.

Officials also said that those who are uneasy about venturing out because of the pandemic may wait to have their cars tested. And those 65 or older or who are other wise at high risk should appear for testing the first hour of each day. Weekdays, testing begins at 8 a.m.; on Saturday, it starts at 7:30 a.m.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports