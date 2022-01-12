Victim of Belleville fire is identified as 25-year-old woman

BELLEVILLE — A Belleville woman who died Tuesday morning in a fire in which a child was rescued and two men were hurt has been identified as Kirsten P. Tompkins, the St. Clair County coroner's office said.

The fire was spotted about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Rodenmeyer Street.

Firefighters carried a young boy from the burning home in an apparent kitchen fire that spread quickly, killing Tompkins, 25, and injuring two men.

Before firefighters arrived, a man who lives at the home escaped out the back door, then came around to the front to help another man out.

“By then the smoke was too bad for them to go back in for any additional rescues,” Belleville fire Chief J.P. Penet said.

Firefighters arrived as flames were shooting from the roof. They rushed into the home to find the boy and brought him to paramedics. The two male residents who were waiting outside told fire crews that a woman was still trapped inside, so firefighters went back in and discovered her in a back room.

The boy and the two men were taken to Belleville Memorial hospital. The child “is doing fine,” Penet said.

The fire doesn't appear suspicious, Penet said.