Watch the roads: Up to 2 inches of sleet, snow expected for St. Louis region through Thursday

ST. LOUIS — Officials warned St. Louisans to watch the roads Thursday as another wintry storm system brings sleet and snow to the area.

Snow was expected to start falling Wednesday evening during rush hour and could start back up Thursday morning after a lull overnight, said Lydia Jaja, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The worst of the wintry mix is expected to fall around 10 a.m. Thursday. After another slowdown midday, things could pick back up in the late afternoon and stop around 8 p.m.

In all, Jaja said the St. Louis area could get up to 1/2 inch of sleet and some additional snow.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews headed out around noon Wednesday to treat the roads and planned to work around the clock during the storm, officials said Wednesday.

"Road conditions could change quickly," St. Louis district maintenance engineer Bob Becker said in a news release. "Please slow down and give yourself extra time to travel."

Thursday's storm is the third such system to pass through the St. Louis area in February. Early in the month, between 6 and 10 inches of snow fell in the area during a two-day period.

