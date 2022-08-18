Water service restored, but Collinsville remains under boil order

UPDATED at 7 a.m. Thursday with water service restored

COLLINSVILLE — Collinsville announced Thursday morning that crews had restored water service but that the city remains under a boil order.

A water main break happened late Tuesday night in the 9500 block of Collinsville Road, near the city's water treatment plant.

About 7 a.m. Thursday, the city announced on its website and Facebook page that water had been restored but the boil order would remain for now.

In all, more than 25,000 residents are affected.

Water that will be used for drinking or cooking should first be brought to a boil for at least five minutes. City officials also asked people to turn off their ice machines and throw away any ice.