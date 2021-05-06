‘We’re going to build us a new city’: Mayor sworn in for newly merged Metro East city

“I’m going to be transparent with the citizens. I believe in that, and I believe in getting the citizens involved. I’m going to listen to our citizens, have meetings with them. We’re going to build us a new city.”

The main incentive for the merger was the elimination of millions in debt, McCall said Thursday. And between the three cities, which according to 2020 census data are majority Black, there were about 50 elected officials and now there are about 11, McCall said.

About 150 jobs were cut in the merger, McCall said. Some positions may be reinstated this summer, he said, and city employees were aware positions could be eliminated during the move.

“Carrying this type of debt year after year after year, there was no way to become financially sovereign unless they taxed the citizen — which they're taxed too high now — or you had to make some cuts,” McCall said. “Once we did the consolidation and the cuts, we were able on day one today to become $2 million in the black rather than $2 million in the red."