‘We’re going to build us a new city’: Mayor sworn in for newly merged Metro East city

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — The mayor of Cahokia Heights, a newly merged municipality composed of the former villages Cahokia and Alorton and the former city Centreville, was sworn in Thursday.
New Cahokia Heights Mayor Curtis McCall Sr., 58, has served as Centreville Township supervisor since 2005. He also was previously Centreville's police chief and chairman of the board for the sewer utility Commonfields of Cahokia.
Residents of the three former municipalities voted in the Nov. 3, 2020, election to merge into one.
Aldermen for the new city, now home to more than 20,000 residents, are Sheree Jethroe-Franklin, Gwen Mccallum, Demario Weeden, Gloria Liddell-Ware, Tiffany Pearce, James Haywood, Tonie Townsend Sr., Lisa VanMeter. Richard Duncan will serve as city clerk and Jan Scott will serve as treasurer, the mayor said.
“These people know who I am. They see me. I’m a part of the community. I’ve raised my family here," McCall said. "They see me shopping, working in the yard. When you live where the people who vote for you live, there’s a connection.
“I’m going to be transparent with the citizens. I believe in that, and I believe in getting the citizens involved. I’m going to listen to our citizens, have meetings with them. We’re going to build us a new city.”
The main incentive for the merger was the elimination of millions in debt, McCall said Thursday. And between the three cities, which according to 2020 census data are majority Black, there were about 50 elected officials and now there are about 11, McCall said.
About 150 jobs were cut in the merger, McCall said. Some positions may be reinstated this summer, he said, and city employees were aware positions could be eliminated during the move.
“Carrying this type of debt year after year after year, there was no way to become financially sovereign unless they taxed the citizen — which they're taxed too high now — or you had to make some cuts,” McCall said. “Once we did the consolidation and the cuts, we were able on day one today to become $2 million in the black rather than $2 million in the red."
The new city name pays homage to Cahokia's historic roots, McCall said. Cahokia is nicknamed “America’s First City" because of the Cahokia Mounds, remnants of a huge Native American city, and Cahokia Heights was a subdivision of Cahokia.
Priorities for the municipality include public safety and addressing the city's widely documented sewer and drainage issues. McCall said in June the municipality will know if it made the final round for a $22 million FEMA grant, and in December they could receive the money.
McCall is one of several defendants in a federal lawsuit filed in June by two Centreville residents seeking immediate fixes to the sewer system.
“It’s not one of those things that’s going to be done in three months, six months or even a year,” McCall says. “That doesn’t mean they won’t see relief for years — we expect that to come shortly."