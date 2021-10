EAST ST. LOUIS — Westbound Interstate 55/64 in Illinois will be closed for the weekend beginning at 9 p.m. Friday along a short stretch heading into downtown St. Louis, state transportation officials said.

The closure will start just west of the I-55/70/64 split and end at the Mississippi River, Illinois transportation officials said. It is needed to complete pavement repairs, and is expected to be wrapped up by 5 a.m. Oct. 25.