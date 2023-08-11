ST. LOUIS — The weekend shutdown of the Martin Luther King Bridge has been canceled, officials announced Friday morning.
The closure had been planned to begin at 9 p.m. Friday to allow deck sealing work but that's been called off due to the possibility of inclement weather, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.
The bridge crosses the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis to East St. Louis.
