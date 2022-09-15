Wetland restoration helped reduce recent flood impacts in Metro East, mayor says

PONTOON BEACH — East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern credits a wetland restoration project at nearby Horseshoe Lake State Park for keeping torrential rainfall in late July from doing more damage than it did.

“It transferred water from the city of East St. Louis to Horseshoe Lake,“ Eastern said this week, describing how the work around the lake helped counteract the historic volume of rain that slammed the area in July and triggered widespread flash flooding. “We would’ve had a more devastating impact on our city. So, we want to say, ‘Thank you.’”

The work at Horseshoe Lake in the Metro East — which includes both completed and ongoing projects — exemplifies the type of “natural infrastructure” that many other officials say is increasingly vital and cost-effective in the face of a more erratic climate and worsening risks from disasters like flooding and drought.

For instance, mayors from throughout the Mississippi River Basin — in town for the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative conference this week — said during a Wednesday visit to Horseshoe Lake that the same concepts hold immense promise . And, at last, they said, this approach seems to be finding some traction.

“We mayors have been calling for nature-based solutions for a while, and we’re finally getting there,” said Mayor Errick Simmons of Greenville, Miss., and a co-chair of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative.

Horseshoe Lake lives up to its name, forming the large, telltale arc of an oxbow lake that marks a past, meandering path of the Mississippi River, which now flows just to the west. The lake is now home to a state park, and is a recognized hot spot for fish and bird species.

It’s also an important fixture in the Metro East’s approach to water management. Local stormwater drains empty into the lake, which takes in water from four surrounding communities, including East St. Louis.

But over time, the lake has lost volume — becoming substantially shallower — thanks to the accumulation of sediment carried from neighboring areas and farmland. For example, the lake is now only about 4 feet deep, compared to historic depths of around 8 to 10 feet, officials said.

An area that was once an island in the lake is now a peninsula, and an adjacent slough was, until recently, just half the size of its historic basin.

Those changes have affected the lake’s ability to act as a sponge and reservoir for stormwater and floodwater.

But work and funding from entities like MRCTI, the nonprofit Ducks Unlimited, and the state of Illinois have helped advance restoration efforts around the lake.

A recent project expanded one adjacent basin, called Raskey Slough, to match its historic size — doubling its area from about 30 to 60 acres, and restoring its ability to store tens of millions of gallons of additional water.

And another, ongoing project is improving how quickly water can be pumped out of the lake, to be ready for the next rainfall.

Officials said Wednesday that they are still trying to officially track or quantify the impact that the Raskey Slough project might have had during July’s extreme rains. But Mayor Eastern, at least, has touted the benefits.

Other spots in the area are being targeted for similar projects — like at the island complex by the Chain of Rocks Bridge, according to Ducks Unlimited.

Of course, such projects don’t have to be stand-alone solutions — and can complement built infrastructure projects, sometimes called “gray” infrastructure, according to different people at the conference.

“It’s very much a balancing act,” said Colin Wellenkamp, executive director of MRCTI.

Ultimately, officials want to see similar projects sprout throughout the Mississippi River Basin. And at least Ducks Unlimited and MRCTI have their eye on similar projects planned along the corridor — things that some mayors hope can be aided by newly available federal funding opportunities.

“It alone can’t protect us,” said Karen Waldrop, a chief conservationist for Ducks Unlimited, describing the work in the Metro East. “We need many, many more Horseshoe Lake projects up and down the Mississippi River to make a difference.”