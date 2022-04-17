Woman killed in crash in Greenville, Illinois

The wreck happened about 1:30 p.m., according to Illinois police. A 16-year-old girl was heading west on Highway 40 in a 2005 GMC pickup. The teen attempted to make a left turn onto Route 127 and struck a 2007 Nissan Maxima that was heading east, killing the driver. Three others in the car were injured and taken to a hospital: a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, both from Alton; and a 25-year-old man from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The driver of the pickup was hospitalized with injuries.