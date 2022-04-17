 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman killed in crash in Greenville, Illinois

  • 0

GREENVILLE — A 23-year-old woman from Greenville died Saturday afternoon and four others were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 40 near Route 27. 

The wreck happened about 1:30 p.m., according to Illinois police. A 16-year-old girl was heading west on Highway 40 in a 2005 GMC pickup. The teen attempted to make a left turn onto Route 127 and struck a 2007 Nissan Maxima that was heading east, killing the driver. Three others in the car were injured and taken to a hospital: a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, both from Alton; and a 25-year-old man from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The driver of the pickup was hospitalized with injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News