In 1937, motorists in St. Louis got their first superhighway

ST. LOUIS • Rain slowed traffic to 25 mph. There was a jam at the Vandeventer Avenue stoplight. Motorists couldn't resist the grand opening of the last big stretch of the Express Highway, the city's original superhighway — a road that eventually would become part of Highway 40.

On the morning of July 19, 1937, workers removed barriers to the stretch from Kingshighway to Vandeventer, connecting it to the year-old section that already ran through Forest Park to Skinker Boulevard at Hi-Pointe.

That offered a 3.5-mile shot from midtown to what the newspapers called the "suburbs." Motorists leaving downtown had to take Market Street to reach the new highway, but the new route was a clear improvement to the constant stop-and-go of Manchester, Delmar and Page avenues.

The Express Highway cost about $3 million to build, or $860,000 per mile (in today's dollars, $12.9 million per mile). Today, rebuilding 9.5 miles of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) is costing about $56 million per mile.

Reporters dutifully clocking the new commute said it cut 10 minutes off the half-hour drive from downtown to Clayton.