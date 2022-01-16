In the 1950s, air raid sirens gave St. Louisans a chance to practice for an evacuation

ST. LOUIS • At 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 16, 1954, the area's new air-raid sirens began wailing for three harrowing minutes. It was the dreaded "red alert," the warning that a Soviet air attack was imminent.
Motorists abandoned cars and ran into buildings. At Union Station, visitors rushed to a below-ground parcel room. Families stumbled to their basements.
At 5100 Vernon Avenue, Mrs. Cal Richmond's family turned off the gas and went downstairs. "The children had received instructions at school on what to do, and they wouldn't let me forget it," she said.
Seventeen minutes later, the sirens blasted the all-clear. People had done their duty because the newspapers were full of instructions all week. One bit of advice in case of a nuclear burst: Stay away from windows.
Fortunately, it was only a drill - the first using the sirens that St. Louis and 17 county municipalities had installed. Col. William Talbot, a national Civil Defense official, called St. Louis' drill "one of the best I have seen."
It was part of the fledgling national effort to protect citizens from nuclear attack. Newspapers ran maps of evacuation routes out of the city, citing Lindbergh Boulevard as the "safety line."
If it seems quaint or hopeless today, it was serious business in the early nerve-racking years of the Cold War, when the Soviet nuclear threat would have arrived by airplane. At schools and businesses, students and workers dutifully practiced by crouching on hallway floors, covering their heads with their hands.
On Dec. 6, 1955, the 658 students at St. Gabriel Catholic School near Francis Park took part in a mock evacuation. A bus and parents' cars took the kids to Eureka. Gen. Francis Hardaway, city Civil Defense chief, called it "done very well."
In 1958, local Civil Defense people got together and pretended an H-bomb exploded over the Eads Bridge. Their verdict: 200,000 dead or injured. On July 18 that year, an air-raid siren in the city's Walnut Park neighborhood accidentally went off at 2:50 a.m. The ensuing panic jammed police switchboards and major streets out of the neighborhood.
Said police Sgt. James Horn, "One woman was crying, 'What will I do with my children?'"
Development of ballistic missiles in the late 1950s rendered evacuation irrelevant. A few people built bomb shelters, including Norman Gavan at 7217 Pennsylvania Avenue. In August 1961 he said, "My family can live down there indefinitely."
On May 15, 1963, students at Washington University made a show of taking down a Civil Defense bomb-shelter sign from a classroom building. "False advertising," their leader said. In 1967, the area began using the sirens for weather warnings.
