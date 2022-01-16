In the 1950s, air raid sirens gave St. Louisans a chance to practice for an evacuation

ST. LOUIS • At 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 16, 1954, the area's new air-raid sirens began wailing for three harrowing minutes. It was the dreaded "red alert," the warning that a Soviet air attack was imminent.

Motorists abandoned cars and ran into buildings. At Union Station, visitors rushed to a below-ground parcel room. Families stumbled to their basements.

At 5100 Vernon Avenue, Mrs. Cal Richmond's family turned off the gas and went downstairs. "The children had received instructions at school on what to do, and they wouldn't let me forget it," she said.

Seventeen minutes later, the sirens blasted the all-clear. People had done their duty because the newspapers were full of instructions all week. One bit of advice in case of a nuclear burst: Stay away from windows.

Fortunately, it was only a drill - the first using the sirens that St. Louis and 17 county municipalities had installed. Col. William Talbot, a national Civil Defense official, called St. Louis' drill "one of the best I have seen."

It was part of the fledgling national effort to protect citizens from nuclear attack. Newspapers ran maps of evacuation routes out of the city, citing Lindbergh Boulevard as the "safety line."