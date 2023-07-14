Bruce Kunz will be back next week. However, enjoy an expanded version of Tri-Power Trivia.

Tri-Power Trivia:

1. Who is/was Fred Dryer and is he dead or alive?

2. Ford offered three model lines for 1954. Can you name all three?

3. On January 21, 1954, the U.S. launched its first nuclear-powered submarine. What was its name?

4. Name the title and fill in the blanks on this 1964 Beach Boys song with the lyrics, “Well, she got her daddy’s car, and she cruised through the ________ ________ ________”.

5. Name the television dance program that aired from 1952 to 1989, and was hosted by Dick Clark starting in 1956.

6. What famous rock and roll band was part of a four-band show including the Del-Rays, The Ronettes and The Cyrkle at Busch Stadium on August 21, 1966, and were moved up to second on the list because of impending rain?

7. What did the Dodge Boys name the Hellcat engine after?

a. A WWII Grumman Aircraft fighter

b. Springfield Armory’s 9mm high capacity micro compact hand gun

c. An especially bad-tempered, spiteful, person

d. An ill-tempered cat found in the Itombwe Mountains of the Democratic Republic of the Congo

8. Nearly three years after being removed from her role as the Today show co-host, this broadcaster announced that she was leaving NBC News altogether. Who was she?

9. What model years did the first generation Dodge Challenger span?

Answers:

1. Still very much alive, and running his own production company, Fred Dryer Productions. John Frederick Dryer, born July 6, 1946, is an American actor, radio host, screenwriter and former professional football player. Perhaps his most famous role was that of Detective Sergeant Rick Hunter in the TV series Hunter which aired in the mid to late eighties.

2. The models available to the public were the Mainline, Customline and Crestline series.

3. USS Nautilus.

4. The name of the song is Fun, Fun, Fun. The missing lyrics are “hamburger stand now.”

5. American Bandstand.

6. The Beatles.

7. A.

8. Ann Curry.

9. 1970-1974.

