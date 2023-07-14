Bruce Kunz will be back next week. However, enjoy an expanded version of Tri-Power Trivia.
Tri-Power Trivia:
1. Who is/was Fred Dryer and is he dead or alive?
2. Ford offered three model lines for 1954. Can you name all three?
3. On January 21, 1954, the U.S. launched its first nuclear-powered submarine. What was its name?
4. Name the title and fill in the blanks on this 1964 Beach Boys song with the lyrics, “Well, she got her daddy’s car, and she cruised through the ________ ________ ________”.
5. Name the television dance program that aired from 1952 to 1989, and was hosted by Dick Clark starting in 1956.
6. What famous rock and roll band was part of a four-band show including the Del-Rays, The Ronettes and The Cyrkle at Busch Stadium on August 21, 1966, and were moved up to second on the list because of impending rain?
People are also reading…
7. What did the Dodge Boys name the Hellcat engine after?
- a. A WWII Grumman Aircraft fighter
- b. Springfield Armory’s 9mm high capacity micro compact hand gun
- c. An especially bad-tempered, spiteful, person
- d. An ill-tempered cat found in the Itombwe Mountains of the Democratic Republic of the Congo
8. Nearly three years after being removed from her role as the Today show co-host, this broadcaster announced that she was leaving NBC News altogether. Who was she?
9. What model years did the first generation Dodge Challenger span?