Jefferson County man drowns trying to save his child in Table Rock Lake

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A Jefferson County man sacrificed his life to save his child in Table Rock Lake, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.
Bradley D. Bruce, 44, of Byrnes Mill, dove from a boat Wednesday into the lake to help his child in the water. Bruce did not resurface and his body was not found until Friday evening.
