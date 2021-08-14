 Skip to main content
Jefferson County man drowns trying to save his child in Table Rock Lake
Jefferson County man drowns trying to save his child in Table Rock Lake

STONE COUNTY, Mo.  —  A Jefferson County man sacrificed his life to save his child in Table Rock Lake, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.

Bradley D. Bruce, 44, of Byrnes Mill, dove from a boat Wednesday into the lake to help his child in the water. Bruce did not resurface and his body was not found until Friday evening.

