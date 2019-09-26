JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Health Department announced Thursday it had added a seventh person to the list of people diagnosed with "vaping-related" illness in Missouri.
A male between the ages of 15 and 24 was diagnosed Sept. 12 with "vaping associated pulmonary injury," according to the health department.
On Sept. 19, a St. Louis man became the eighth person in the country to die from a vaping-related illness.
Jefferson County health officials said there have been 22 reports of vaping-related illness in Missouri, with seven cases confirmed as of Sept. 20.
The health department said it will work with school districts in Jefferson County to educate residents about the dangers of vaping.
“We continue to be concerned with the quick adoption of vaping among residents," Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar said in a news release. "Contrary to popular belief, vaping is not a safe alternative to smoking. We are just now beginning to see significant risks associated with the long-term impacts of vaping."