Jesse Bogan’s memorable stories from 2021: Five questions

Beat reporters are experts on certain topics, anything from the St. Louis Cardinals to St. Louis County government. They know what’s at stake, who the main players are. They move fast.

On most days, I am an enterprise reporter. I am an expert at being confused. Often starting from scratch, I approach stories with question marks. Then I try to answer them. This doesn’t always yield a story, but my goal when it does — for me, for you — is to find a pathway of understanding to complex topics or people off the beaten path.

As a news reporter for about 20 years, I’ve found that access is necessary for understanding. I am not the expert. Doors must open. Public records need to be available to study. People need to be willing to speak, share their knowledge and experiences. And I must handle the information with care.

Here’s a question that’s often in the back of my mind:

If access helps us understand, then why aren’t some public institutions more transparent? Is there a valid legal reason? Is it just bad timing? Or something more?