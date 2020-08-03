Judge asks St. Louis sheriff to stop serving evictions

Max Dunbar holds a sign over his head during a protest calling for an extension on the eviction and utility shut off moratorium in front of City Hall in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Protest organizers say that evicting people and shutting off their utilities in the middle of an ongoing pandemic will only make problems worse. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Ryan Schwent, an employee with Broad Management, changes the lock on an apartment whose occupants are being evicted in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. After the Sheriff's Department clears an apartment of occupants and performs a search the locks are immediately changed so the old tenants can't get back in. The items left can then either been thrown away or stored by the landlord but they cannot be sold according to the Sheriff's office. The landlord also has the option to work with the tenant to return the items. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Josephine Perkins shouts demands during a protest calling for an extension on the eviction and utility shut off moratorium in front of City Hall in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Protest organizers say that evicting people and shutting off their utilities in the middle of an ongoing pandemic will make problems worse. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis sheriff's deputy Gregg Christian looks through items on a counter in an apartment whose occupants are being evicted in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The officer performing the eviction does a sweep of the residence to make sure no firearms or drugs are left on the property. In the case of firearms the resident can petition the court for their return, if drugs are found the case is handed over to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis Sheriff's Deputy Gregg Christian stands in an empty apartment that is scheduled for eviction in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The Sheriff's office says the response to evictions varies from finding a completely empty house to tenants arguing and being forced to leave. The notice on the door is the final notice of eviction left by the Sheriff's office on the day of eviction. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — The city's presiding judge has asked the sheriff to temporarily stop evictions.
St. Louis Circuit Court Presiding Judge Rex Burlison asked St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts on Monday morning if he would stop serving notices until city officials could evaluate applications for mortgage and tenant assistance, Burlison said. The city has $5.4 million in federal emergency funding for the purpose, he said.
Burlison said the court has asked city officials to see if any of those set to be evicted are also eligible for the federal aid.
"Let's take a breath and see if we can keep people in their homes," Burlison said late Monday.
An eviction moratorium was adopted by the city in March to help those affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic.
The sheriff’s office began serving evictions again in early July.
Betts said his office wouldn't restart evictions until he hears from the circuit court.
“Here in Missouri it seems like the pandemic is going in the wrong direction and it’s getting worse instead of getting better,” Betts said.