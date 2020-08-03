You are the owner of this article.
Judge asks St. Louis sheriff to stop serving evictions
ST. LOUIS — The city's presiding judge has asked the sheriff to temporarily stop evictions.

St. Louis Circuit Court Presiding Judge Rex Burlison asked St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts on Monday morning if he would stop serving notices until city officials could evaluate applications for mortgage and tenant assistance, Burlison said. The city has $5.4 million in federal emergency funding for the purpose, he said. 

Burlison said the court has asked city officials to see if any of those set to be evicted are also eligible for the federal aid.

"Let's take a breath and see if we can keep people in their homes," Burlison said late Monday.

 

An eviction moratorium was adopted by the city in March to help those affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

The sheriff’s office began serving evictions again in early July. 

Betts said his office wouldn't restart evictions until he hears from the circuit court. 

“Here in Missouri it seems like the pandemic is going in the wrong direction and it’s getting worse instead of getting better,” Betts said. 

Updated at 8:20 p.m. with comments from Burlison.

