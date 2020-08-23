 Skip to main content
Left Bank Books closes building after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Left Bank Books

Left Bank Books and several other independent bookstores here are offering curbside pickups and shipping books to buyers to help fight lagging sales because of the coronavirus. 

Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

 Lexi Browning,

Left Bank Books in the Central West End in St. Louis closed early Saturday and remained closed Sunday after a bookseller tested positive for COVID-19.

The store, at 399 North Euclid Avenue, is being professionally cleaned and staffers tested, the bookstore announced on social media Sunday.

The store will process and ship website orders and answer email and the phone resuming Monday, but curbside service will not be available until Sept. 5.

“Thank you for your patience as we do what we can to keep our booksellers and customers healthy and safe (and have at least one anxiety attack and eat our weight in ice cream),” the post said.

