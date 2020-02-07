Light rain and snow expected this evening across St. Louis metro

Forecasters expect a brief return of light rain and snow to the St. Louis metro area on Friday afternoon and evening. It probably won't amount to much -- maybe a half-inch of snow.
Gary Schmocker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring, said the precipitation will likely start off as a light rain or mixture of rain and snow, then change over to mainly snow. He said it probably will begin after 3 p.m. and be over around 10 p.m. Friday will warm up to about 38 degrees.
Schmocker said it will probably be too warm for any accumulation until Friday night, he said. A little snow could accumulate on grassy areas, and also on elevated surfaces such as rooftops and cars, but the roads will be mainly west or a little slushy. It won't drop below 32 degrees until Friday evening.
In the St. Louis metro area, Saturday should be partly cloudy with a high of 35 to 38 degrees. On Sunday, forecasters expect a high of around 48. Early Sunday morning, there could be a brief period of snowfall, mainly on the east side of the metro area, changing over to rain as the temperature warms up, Schmocker said.