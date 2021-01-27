Light snowfall across St. Louis region should leave by afternoon

ST. LOUIS — Light to moderate snowfall Wednesday could bring one to two inches of accumulation to the St. Louis metro area, the National Weather Service said.

It arrived to the region's western edges, such as in parts of the St. Charles County area, around 6 a.m. with a dusting. A steady snow is expected to fall in a four- to six-hour window Wednesday and should move out of the area by about 2 p.m.

Concerned that roads could be slippery, forecasters have issued a winter weather advisory that is in effect until 3 p.m. for the St. Louis metro area. At the start of morning rush hour, authorities reported just a few crashes but no particular trouble spots.

Areas in the southern and southwestern parts of the St. Louis metro area could see 2½ to 3 inches, said Fred Glass, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.

So far this winter, snowfall for the St. Louis metro is way below normal, Glass said. There has been a total of only one inch of snowfall at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, the official observation site, since the start of winter. That ranks as the ninth lowest on record through Jan. 25.

On Wednesday, the day's high temperature is expected to reach 31 degrees. Temperatures could drop into the high teens overnight Wednesday.

