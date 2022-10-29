Man, 19, shot, killed on Florissant church parking lot Saturday afternoon

FLORISSANT — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon on the parking lot of a church in Florissant.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on the lot of Calvary Bible Church of Florissant.

Florissant police said in a social media post that the investigation is still in "very early stages" and they would release more information when they have it.

The church hosted a harvest festival Friday night, and it was supposed to continue Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. The church posted on its Facebook page that the festival was postponed "due to an emergency."