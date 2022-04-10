Man, 60, fatally shot in stomach early Sunday and found in Walnut Park East neighborhood

A man is dead after he was found shot in the stomach in the 5900 block of West Florissant Avenue, near Riverview Boulevard, at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Henry Floyd, 60, who lived in the same block, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, St. Louis police said.

Police responded to a call for a shooting and found Floyd laying in the street, wounded.

The incident happened in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

