 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man, 60, fatally shot in stomach early Sunday and found in Walnut Park East neighborhood

  • 0
Police crime scene tape

Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in December 2021, in Pennsylvania (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A man is dead after he was found shot in the stomach in the 5900 block of West Florissant Avenue, near Riverview Boulevard, at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Henry Floyd, 60, who lived in the same block, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, St. Louis police said.

Police responded to a call for a shooting and found Floyd laying in the street, wounded.

The incident happened in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News