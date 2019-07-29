ST. LOUIS —A St. Louis man is facing two felony and several misdemeanor charges after reports of sexual assault during massages led to police discovering he had failed to register as a sex offender.
Andrew Mitts, 38, sexually assaulted women on May 25 and July 18 while operating the Dire Wolf Recovery and Spiritual Center, according to a police report.
After further investigation, police discovered that Mitts previously registered as a sex offender in 2007 but by 2017 had moved without reporting his new address.
Records show Mitts was convicted of sexual misconduct in 2005.
Mitts is charged with failing to register as a sex offender, sodomy and five misdemeanor counts of sexual assault.
He is being held without bond and has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.
The city has recently improved since being reported as having one of highest rates of sex offenders who had failed to register, according to data from state auditor Nicole Galloway in October.
Following the report of another audit released July 22, Galloway said the number of unregistered offenders fell from 1,259, or 8%, in May 2018 to 914, or 6%, in February.