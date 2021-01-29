 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Missouri in attack on US Capitol
Man arrested in Missouri in attack on US Capitol

Zachary Martin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri man who was accused of taking part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol was arrested Thursday.

FBI agents and Springfield police took Zachary Martin into custody without incident on federal charges of unlawful activities on Capitol Grounds, disorderly conduct and demonstrating in the Capitol building, FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton said in a news release.

No court documents have been posted yet on the case, and Patton said she didn't know whether he had an attorney.

The storming of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump happened Jan. 6 as Congress was meeting to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s presidential electoral win. Five people died in the mayhem.

Law enforcement officials across the country have been working to locate and arrest suspects who committed federal crimes and have brought dozens of cases in federal court and the District of Columbia Superior Court. — Associated Press

