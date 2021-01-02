Man dies in early Saturday morning house fire in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man died early Saturday morning in a fire which destroyed his home and boxes of food and supplies intended for the homeless.

The victim was David Washington, 40, of the 1600 block of North 42nd Street.

East St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan said a neighbor called the fire department shortly after 1 a.m. after spotting something burning in the backyard.

Three companies arrived to find a heavy fire coming out of the roof and the back of the ranch-style, wood-frame home.

The home’s owner, Washington’s aunt, had arrived at the scene and unlocked the doors for the firefighters. They then found Washington in a hallway. Rescuers attempted to resuscitate him but he died at the scene.

McClellan said the home’s owner helped run a food pantry and used the house as a holding place for food. Authorities by late Saturday had not determined the cause of the blaze.

“There was a lot of food in there, and also some other stuff that they use for the homeless,” he said. “People who really need it are definitely affected by it.”

