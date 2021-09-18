 Skip to main content
Man fatally shot in Mount Pleasant neighborhood
0 comments

Man fatally shot in Mount Pleasant neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man in his 30s was found inside his vehicle Friday morning with gunshot wounds, police said. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The vehicle was found in the 4300 block of California Avenue, in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. St. Louis police are investigating the death as a homicide. No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police homicide division at 314-444-5371. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Will lotteries and cash convince people to get their shots?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News