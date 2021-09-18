Man fatally shot in Mount Pleasant neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man in his 30s was found inside his vehicle Friday morning with gunshot wounds, police said. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The vehicle was found in the 4300 block of California Avenue, in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. St. Louis police are investigating the death as a homicide. No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police homicide division at 314-444-5371. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

