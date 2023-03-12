A man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound inside an apartment Saturday night in unincorporated north St. Louis County, police said.

St. Louis County Police said the incident happened in the 8800 block of Dragonwyck Drive, near Interstate 70 and North Hanley Road. They responded to a call there about an unresponsive man at about 7:15 p.m.

Police found him upon arrival, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact them at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.