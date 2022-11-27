Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle late Saturday in the Mark Twain neighborhood of north St. Louis, according to police.
Officers arrived to the 5300 block of Geraldine Avenue, near Thekla Avenue, just after 9 p.m.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Colleen Schrappen
Colleen Schrappen is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today