Man found shot to death in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the Kingsway East neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Police found the man about 1:15 p.m. on Leduc Street near Marcus Avenue. He had gunshot wounds to the head and chest and was unresponsive, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating. 

