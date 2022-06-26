Man found stabbed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was found stabbed in St. Louis' Greater Ville neighborhood early Sunday evening.
St. Louis police said the man was found in the 3500 north block of Taylor Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday. He was not conscious or breathing and was transported to a hospital.
Homicide detectives were sent to the scene, authorities said.
Police did not release any more details.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today