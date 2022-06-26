 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man found stabbed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was found stabbed in St. Louis' Greater Ville neighborhood early Sunday evening. 

St. Louis police said the man was found in the 3500 north block of Taylor Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday. He was not conscious or breathing and was transported to a hospital. 

Homicide detectives were sent to the scene, authorities said. 

Police did not release any more details.

