 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man is found fatally shot inside vehicle in north St. Louis

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle late Saturday in the Mark Twain neighborhood of north St. Louis, according to police. 

Officers arrived to the 5300 block of Geraldine Avenue, near Thekla Avenue, just after 9 p.m.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News