ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the 32-year-old man shot and killed last week on Cherokee Street.

Tyler Darrah was shot at about 8 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Cherokee Street and Oregon Avenue, at the border of the Gravois Park and Benton Park West neighborhoods.

Officers found him on the round outside, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Darrah lived in the 7000 block of Black Horse Drive in O'Fallon, Missouri.