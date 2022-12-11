 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man shot in north St. Louis

  • 0

Police said a male was shot Sunday evening in north St. Louis. 

The person was found unconscious and not breathing in the 10000 block of Riverview and was transported to a hospital. Homicide detectives were called to investigate, police said. 

No other details, including whether the person had died, were available Sunday night. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News