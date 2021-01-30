 Skip to main content
Man shot several times as he drove on Interstate 70 in north St. Louis City
Man shot several times as he drove on Interstate 70 in north St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS  —  A man was shot several times while driving along Interstate 70 in north St. Louis Friday evening, police said.

The incident happened on eastbound 70 at the Carrie Avenue exit at about 5:30 p.m. The victim, 40, was driving with a 20-year-old woman as a passenger. The man told police he realized he was being followed by a white truck, which drove around to the vehicle’s passenger side and began firing.

He pulled over and changed seats with the passenger, who then drove the vehicle to South Broadway and Chouteau Avenue.

The female was not hurt in the incident, but the man was taken to the hospital with several gunshot wounds, where he was in critical condition but stable, police said.

St. Louis police
