Manchester says St. Louis County oversold police response time amid annexation fight

Manchester leaders on Monday released records showing St. Louis County police take an average of about 6 minutes to respond to emergency calls in an area the city wants to annex.

That’s significantly longer than the 1-minute-and-45-second response time claimed by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and county police commanders during a July press conference to oppose Manchester’s annexation bid.

Manchester also said its local police department has an average response time of less than 4 minutes. The city is asking the St. Louis Boundary Commission, a panel set up by state law to review proposed annexations, to approve a public vote on its proposal.

Manchester wants to annex an unincorporated area in west St. Louis County of roughly 6,500 residents, including a business corridor along Manchester Road; the county-owned John Allen Love Park; and two elementary schools, Pierremont and Carman Trails. The area is part of the West County Precinct, which stretches from Pacific to Chesterfield.

From June 2021 to July 2022, the average response time in the precinct was just under 6 minutes, according to a county police summary that Manchester released Monday. The city said it obtained the document through a public records request.

Mayor Mike Clement’s office said in a statement the county was “glaringly inaccurate” in July. He said it was an example of how “residents of the annexation area would be better served as a part of Manchester, instead of being under county control.”

St. Louis County police disputed the city’s depiction of the records but did not release more details.

“The numbers released in July are correct and accurate,” county police Sgt. Tracy Panus said in a statement. “We’re not going to comment on Manchester’s release.”

Page spokesman Doug Moore said the executive “stands by the St. Louis County Police Department and the data the department provides.”

The Boundary Commission has until February to decide whether the annexation bid can go before a public vote. Approval would require a majority of voters in both Manchester and the unincorporated area the city would annex.

The county estimates it would lose about $2.8 million in revenue if the area is annexed. Manchester estimates it would gain about $2.1 million in revenue in 2023 and roughly $3.9 million in 2024. The increase would largely be offset by higher municipal expenses, largely to hire more police and public works employees and to buy vehicles.

The annexation would leave three islands of unincorporated territory between Des Peres and the new boundary of Manchester. It would also leave a fourth island north of the new boundary, near Queeny Park.

Page in July raised concerns about the islands and said residents would pay higher taxes for poorer services than those offered by the county, pointing in particular to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Clement has said residents would receive a rebate on property tax and trash pickup costs, as well as smaller and more responsive government.

The St. Louis County Police Association, which represents the department’s rank-and-file, opposes the annexation, Business Manager Matt Crecelius said Monday. Local police often call the county department for assistance because of its investigative capacity and specialized units, he said.

“Our officers are the most highly trained, best equipped, most professional officers around,” Crecelius said.