March for Reparations rallied near Tower Grove Park Saturday seeking justice for Black St. Louisans

Uhuru means freedom in Swahili — and on Saturday, it became a rallying cry for white people seeking justice for the Black community.
A group of about 45 people, most of them white, marched Saturday morning up South Grand Boulevard and held a rally at the northeast corner of Tower Grove Park as part of the March for Reparations, which took place in five cities across the country.
It’s part of the Uhuru Solidarity Movement, made up of reparations activists working under the Black working class African People’s Socialist Party.
“We’re not fighting against racism. We’re fighting against colonialism — when a whole people dominate another whole people for power and for profit,” Penny Hess, the chairwoman of the African People’s Solidarity Committee, told the group. “It doesn’t do any good of us as white people to take a class to unlearn racism and go back to where we live, on our side of the Delmar divide, as the African community continues to live on its side. The system must change.”
The rally Saturday focused on raising money for a basketball court that’s part of something called the Black Power Blueprint, already making its mark in north St. Louis.
Since 2017, the groups, including Black Star Industries and the African People’s Education and Defense Fund, have demolished or transformed condemned buildings in the O’Fallon and College Hill neighborhoods. They opened Uhuru House, a community event and program space with a community garden, and are almost finished transforming a four-family flat for people coming out of prison.
They have raised about half of the $130,000 they need for the basketball court, which will feature lighting, bleachers, fences and benches. It’s a small way to help the huge social and health challenges facing many Black people, say supporters.
And it’s also the responsibility of white people to help, said Jesse Nevel, the national chairman of the of the Uhuru Solidarity Movement, who spoke at the rally.
“It is not a stance of charity when we do this,” he said. “It is a stance of material solidarity with African people fighting for self-determination. It is reparations in action, reparations in practice.”
To learn more about the Black Power Blueprint, visit blackpowerblueprint.org. To donate to the basketball court fund, visit www.gofundme.com/f/communitybasketball.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the definition of Uhuru.